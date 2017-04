DHAKA Aug 13 Bangladesh has signed a government-to-government deal with Ukraine to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat at $307 a tonne, including CIF liner out, to boost reserves, the head of the state grains buyer said on Tuesday.

The move follows lower stocks in government warehouses, where levels of rice and wheat stand at nearly 1.1 million tonnes against more than 1.4 million a year ago.

The state agency plans to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the financial year that started in July, up from around 350,000 tonnes imported in the previous year, against a planned 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)