DHAKA, June 16 Japan's Uniqlo said on Sunday it plans to open two stores in Bangladesh, becoming the first international clothing retailer to do so.

It will invest $4.6 million and has formed a joint venture with Grameen Bank, the lender founded by noble laureate Mohammad Yunus.

Grameen Uniqlo in Dhaka is to open on July 5.

"GrameenUniqlo will have a long-term commitment," said Yukihiro Nitta, chief executive officer of the joint venture.

Uniqlo will hold 99 percent share in Grameen Uniqlo Ltd and Grameen Healthcare Trust the rest.

The stores will sell items including original product lines made locally with local fabrics.

In keeping with the Grameen Bank's investment ethos, profits will be reinvested and clothes will be sold at prices affordable to people living below the poverty line.

"Our aim is to nurture independence and self-sufficiency and to contribute toward raising the standard of living in Bangladesh," Nitta said.

