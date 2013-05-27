DHAKA May 27 International garment buyers,
particularly those in the United States, have a crucial role to
play in ensuring the safety of Bangladesh's garment workers, a
senior government official said on Monday.
A series of deadly incidents at factories in Bangladesh,
including the collapse of a building housing garment factories
last month that killed 1,130 people, has focused global
attention on safety in the industry.
"On the labour issue, absolutely, buyers have a critical
role and they must be engaged," U.S Under Secretary of State for
Political Affairs Wendy R. Sherman told a news conference in the
Bangladeshi capital.
Western retailers and brands are struggling to assess safety
risks at thousands of Bangladesh garment factories after the
April 24 collapse of the Rana Plaza building in a Dhaka suburb.
Their task is made tougher by a lack of robust safety rules,
a severe shortage of trained building inspectors and equipment
needed to make proper safety assessments, and widespread concern
about corruption.
Sherman said foreign companies should not give up on
Bangladesh.
"We are encouraging international investors not to turn
their back on Bangladesh, because the solution is reform, not
withdrawal," she said.
"Ultimately, success will depend on the will and commitment
of industry, government, civil society, and every day
Bangladeshis to come together to change the culture of workplace
safety and worker rights in Bangladesh," she added.
She said the United States was working with U.S. companies
that source garments from factories in Bangladesh to secure
their support for better safety inspections.
The United States was also funding labour and civil society
organizations to promote respect for rights at work, including
freedom to join a trade union, she said.
The collapse of the Rana Plaza was the world's deadliest
industrial disaster since the Bhopal gas leak accident in India
in 1984.
In November last year, 112 workers, most of them women, were
killed in a fire at a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka.
