(Updates with Clinton's arrival, details)
* U.S. visit spotlights rising rights concerns
* Clinton to meet ousted Grameen bank chief Yunus
* U.S. has offered Bangladesh $1 billion over 5 years
By Andrew Quinn
DHAKA, May 5 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said she was "betting on Bangladesh" on Saturday as she
began a visit to the impoverished South Asian country, gripped
by growing tensions over the disappearance of an opposition
leader.
Clinton flew to Dhaka after three days of diplomatic drama
in Beijing as China and the United States tussled over the fate
of a blind human rights activist holed up at the U.S. embassy.
While U.S. officials hope to highlight Washington's growing
security and economic partnership with Bangladesh during
Clinton's 24-hour visit, human rights are also sharply in focus
as the government faces its worst period of political tension in
years.
"We are betting on Bangladesh," Clinton told reporters ahead
of meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her opposition
rival, Begum Khaleda Zia.
"That's why it's very important to us to continue to urge
the hard decisions that are necessary for the rule of law, for
transparency," Clinton said. "We don't want to see any faltering
or flagging. We want to see democracy flourish in Bangladesh."
Clinton is first senior U.S. official to visit Bangladesh
since 2004, and U.S. officials depict the trip as part of a
broad U.S. "pivot" to greater engagement across the Asia-Pacific
region.
She will conclude the trip with visits to the Indian cities
of Kolkata on Sunday and New Delhi early next week.
Clinton stressed her personal connections to Bangladesh,
which she visited in 1995 and which her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, visited in 2000 on a landmark first trip
by a U.S. president.
And she called on both Khaleda's Bangladesh Nationalist
Party (BNP) and Hasina's ruling Awami League to ratchet down
tensions that have surged as each party have accused the other
of abducting former BNP lawmaker Ilyas Ali.
"Everybody (should) take seriously any disappearance, any
violence against activists, any oppression against civil
society, any intimidation of the press. That is just what is
required in the 21st century if democracy is sustainable," she
said.
Five people were killed in clashes between police and
protesters during a rash of recent strikes, the worst violence
in the past three years of Hasina's rule in one of the poorest
countries in Asia.
Pressure group Human Rights Watch said Ali's case was part
of an alarming rise in the abduction of political activists and
opposition members, and it called on Hasina's government to
mount a credible investigation.
The opposition said it would hold off on protests so as not
to disrupt Clinton's visit. A group of about 100 students from
progressive student organizations protested against Clinton's
visit at Dhaka University on Saturday.
TROUBLED ECONOMY NEEDS HELP
Analysts fear that more unrest could threaten Bangladesh's
ambition to become a middle-income country by 2021, a drive
which could benefit from more U.S. help for its economy,
additional investment and quota-free access for goods to U.S.
markets.
In January, the United States said it would provide close to
$1 billion in aid for Bangladesh over the next five years and
Washington wants Dhaka to sign a Trade and Investment
Cooperation Forum Agreement and a strategic partnership.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dipu Moni said Dhaka was
stressing hopes for broader economic cooperation, including
duty and quota free access to U.S. markets and extension of its
generalized system of preferences facilities.
On Sunday, Clinton is due to meet Nobel laureate Muhammad
Yunus, the economics professor who set up microlending pioneer
Grameen Bank decades ago and gained world fame as a banker to
the poor.
Clinton has been a staunch defender of Yunus, who was
forced to step down in 2011 because he was beyond the legally
mandated retirement age in what his supporters described as a
political vendetta by the government against a potential future
challenger to Hasina.
Clinton pledged her full backing for Grameen -- now regarded
somewhat warily by the Bangladesh government -- and called for
an expeditious and transparent process to select Yunus'
successor.
"I look forward to Grameen bank carrying on its good work
for a long time to come," Clinton said.
