By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, March 3 Bangladesh deployed troops on
Sunday to a town where eight people were killed in clashes
between police and Islamist party supporters protesting against
the conviction of party leaders on charges stemming from the
country's 1971 independence war.
Bangladesh has been rocked by protests and counter-protests
since January, when a tribunal set up by the government to
investigate abuses during the war of independence against
Pakistan handed down its first conviction, sentencing a leader
of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in absentia to death.
Jamaat-e-Islami opposed Bangladeshi independence from
Pakistan in the 1971 war. The authorities have accused several
of its leaders of committing atrocities including rape and
murder during the conflict, which the party denies.
About 60 people, including six policemen, have been killed
in protests since the tribunal's third conviction on Thursday,
when another member of the Islamist party, Delwar Hossain
Sayedee, 73, was sentenced to death.
He denied charges of atrocities including rape and murder,
and his lawyer said he would appeal.
On Sunday, the government appealed to have a
life-imprisonment sentence on another Jamaat leader, Abdul
Quader Mollah, replaced by a death sentence. Many Bangladeshis,
mostly youths, have staged street protests for a month demanding
the death penalty for Mollah and others facing war crimes
charges.
On Feb. 17, parliament amended a law allowing the state to
appeal any verdict in war crimes trials it deems inadequate.
RUBBER BULLETS, TEAR GAS
Thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami activists took to the streets
of Bogra town, 220 km (140 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka,
on Sunday and attacked police with crude bombs, swords and
sticks, police and witnesses said.
They stormed a police station, set fire to houses including
those of leaders of the ruling Awami League party and minority
Hindus, and pulled away train lines disrupting rail services in
several districts, police and reporters said.
"We had to open fire after rubber bullets and teargas failed
to disperse the attackers," police officer Atiur Rahman told
Reuters over phone from Bogra.
An army spokesman in Dhaka said two platoons of troops had
been deployed in Bogra, where eight people, of them three women,
were killed on Sunday. Eight others, including a policeman, died
in clashes elsewhere and scores were wounded, according to
reports from police.
In some places, authorities imposed a ban on public
gatherings in fear of more violence and ordered stepped up night
patrols by security forces.
RIVAL WOMEN
Bogra is a political stronghold of Begum Khaleda Zia, head
of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and
arch rival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The two women have shaped the country's politics since 1991,
both serving terms as prime minister followed by spells in
opposition. They routinely accuse each other of political
vengeance and provoking violence.
Sunday was the first day of a three-day strike called by the
Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP.
Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to investigate abuses
during the war, in which Bangladeshi authorities say about 3
million civilians were killed. Thousands of women were raped.
The two opposition parties say the prime minister is using
the tribunal to persecute them. The government denies that and
says justice must be served.
The tribunal has been criticised by rights groups for
failing to adhere to international standards. Human Rights Watch
said lawyers, witnesses and investigators reported they had been
threatened.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
colonial rule in 1947. The country, then known as East Pakistan,
won independence with India's help in December 1971 following a
nine-month war against the rest of Pakistan.
Some factions in Bangladesh opposed the break with Pakistan,
including the Jamaat-e-Islami.
The overwhelmingly Muslim south Asian country of 160 million
people is likely see more violence in the run-up to
parliamentary elections in January, in which both Hasina and
Khaleda will again compete for power.
(Addtional reporting by Serajul Quadir; Writing by Anis Ahmed;
Editing by Robert Birsel and Peter Graff)