DHAKA Nov 26 Bangladeshi opposition supporters
detonated scores of homemade bombs and removed railway tracks to
disrupt train services on Tuesday as a planned nationwide
protest against upcoming elections turned violent, witnesses and
police said.
One man died and dozens were wounded across the country in
clashes between supporters of the opposition Bangladesh
Nationalist Party and police, witnesses said.
The Election Commission announced on Monday that elections
would be held on Jan. 5. The BNP wanted to postpone the
announcement until after an agreement had been reached on the
formation of a caretaker cabinet to oversee the election.
Homemade bombs exploded in Dhaka and elsewhere and railway
tracks were removed in several places, witnesses said.
The BNP has rejected any attempt to hold an election until
it is satisfied a neutral interim administration is in place
without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Both heirs to political dynasties, Hasina and BNP leader
Begum Khaleda Zia have rotated as prime minister for most of the
last 22 years amid unending enmity, set against an
all-too-familiar background of violent protest in one of the
world's poorest countries.
The dispute over the conduct of the election has led to the
deaths of at least 30 people in protests and a series of strikes
over recent weeks.
