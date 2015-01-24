(Adds quotes, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Jan 24 At least 34 people have died in
Bangladesh and scores have been injured, most of them in
firebomb attacks, amid rising political unrest fuelled by a
stand-off between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the main
opposition leader.
The renewed political turmoil could cause a delay in
shipments by the country's $24-billion garment industry, already
under pressure after a string of fatal accidents.
Begum Khaleda Zia, whose opposition Bangladesh Nationalist
Party (BNP) boycotted the election on Jan. 5 last year, has
demanded that Hasina and her government step down for a new vote
under a caretaker administration.
Hasina has refused, instead tightening her grip by arresting
key opposition leaders and clamping down on critical media as
anti-government protests spread. The violence has worsened
sharply since Jan. 5, the first anniversary of the vote.
Police said at least 25 people have died in arson attacks,
including two on Friday. Eight more were killed in clashes with
police, and one died following injuries from a crude bomb blast,
they added.
At least 50 people were injured, some critically, after
opposition activists firebombed several vehicles in the capital,
Dhaka, and surrounding districts, police and witnesses said.
In Dhaka, at least 29 people suffered burns after attackers
hurled petrol bombs at a bus, police said.
"Nine are in critical condition," said Mohammad Sajjat
Khandakar, a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, which has
been struggling to deal with growing numbers of the injured.
More than 7,000 opposition activists have been detained
since the anniversary, Industry Minister Amir Hossain Amu, the
head of a government law and order panel, has said.
The opposition called for another 36-hour countrywide strike
from Sunday morning to protest against the arrests and
"oppression" of its leaders during an indefinite transport
blockade it launched.
Khaleda called the blockade after she was prevented from
holding a mass rally in Dhaka on the Jan. 5 anniversary.
Legal action could be considered against Khaleda for
ordering the killing of innocent people, said Health Minister
Mohammed Nasim.
"They should immediately stop the killing of innocent
people, children, woman, labourers," he told reporters on
Saturday after visiting the burns victims.
BNP leaders were not immediately available to comment on the
threat of legal action.
Hasina and Khaleda have alternated as prime minister for
most of the past two decades in a fierce rivalry marked by
periods of widespread political violence.
The United States, the European Union and Britain have
voiced concern and urged all Bangladeshi parties to engage in
dialogue.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)