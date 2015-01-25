(Corrects number in seventh paragraph to 10,000)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Jan 25 Bangladesh police have formally
charged Begum Khaleda Zia, head of the opposition Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP) with instigating a petrol bomb attack on
a passenger bus, a senior police official said on Sunday.
Police said 29 people suffered burns in the incident on
Friday and nine passengers are in critical condition.
The authorities accuse the BNP leader of ordering the attack
as part of the party's campaign to blockade Dhaka to try to
force a general election.
"She was charged for the first time with instigating such an
attack on a passenger bus during the ongoing blockade
programme," Habibur Rahman, Superintendent of Polices of Dhaka,
told Reuters.
One senior leader of the BNP, Rizvi Ahmed, denied the
allegations against Khaleda, who is not in custody but still
working in her office.
The BNP has been blockading Dhaka since Jan. 6 to try to
compel the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hold an
election. The party boycotted a vote in 2014.
Police say they have arrested scores of BNP activists since
the blockade began for various offences connected to the
campaign, but the BNP says about 10,000 people have been taken
into custody.
Bangladesh has been racked by political violence for
decades, and the latest crisis erupted on Jan. 5 when
demonstrations broke out on the anniversary of last year's
disputed elections.
The office of prime minister has been held by Hasina or the
BNP's Khaleda for all but two of the past 23 years and the
rivalry between them is bitter.
At least 34 people have died in Bangladesh and scores have
been injured, most of them in fire bomb attacks, amid rising
political unrest fuelled by a stand-off between the two of them.
The renewed political turmoil could cause a delay in
shipments by the country's $24-billion garment industry, already
under pressure after a string of fatal accidents.
The opposition called for another 36-hour countrywide strike
from Sunday morning to protest against the arrests and
"oppression" of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union and Britain have
voiced concern and urged all Bangladeshi parties to engage in
dialogue.
Police announced a 500,000 taka ($6345) reward if anyone can
help to identify or hold the culprits who threw the petrol bomb
on Friday.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Stephen Powell)