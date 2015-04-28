By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, April 28
DHAKA, April 28 Bangladesh's main opposition
party on Tuesday boycotted three mayoral elections over
accusations of massive rigging, fanning fears of further unrest
in the South Asian nation.
Political uncertainty has persisted since January 2014, when
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won a second
consecutive term after a bloody parliamentary election boycotted
by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The BNP, led by Khaleda Zia, has stepped up protests this
year in a bid to force Hasina to step down and hold a new vote
under a neutral caretaker administration after last year's poll,
which was deemed by international observers to be flawed.
Tuesday's mayoral elections are being held for two city
corporation posts in Dhaka, the capital, and one in the port
city of Chittagong, with a total of 6 million eligible voters.
The elections are supposed to be nonpartisan but both the
ruling party and the opposition BNP directly backed candidates.
"This is not an election," senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed
told reporters. "The ruling party are voting for themselves by
capturing polling centres."
Voter turnout was barely 5 percent, he said, adding, "We
participated in the city polls to restore democracy. But vote
rigging has already proved that restoring democracy is not
possible under this government."
Officials of the ruling party were not immediately available
to respond to Ahmed's comments.
Zia and leaders of her party had earlier threatened
retaliation if the local elections were rigged.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
in political violence, most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles,
amid transport blockades and strikes by the opposition aimed at
toppling the government.
Political unrest over the past three months has cost at
least 0.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product.
Zia, 69, won bail this month in two graft cases. She denies
wrongdoing, saying the charges against her and her party are
politically motivated.
She also faces charges of instigating the latest violence.
Bangladeshi politics has been mired for years in rivalry
between Hasina and Zia. Both are related to former national
leaders and have alternated as prime minister for most of the
past two decades.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)