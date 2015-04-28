(Adds U.S. embassy comments, paragraphs 11 to 13)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, April 28 Bangladesh's main opposition
party on Tuesday boycotted three mayoral elections over
accusations of massive rigging, fanning fears of further unrest
in the South Asian nation.
Political uncertainty has prevailed since January 2014, when
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won a second
consecutive term after a bloody parliamentary election boycotted
by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The BNP, led by rival Khaleda Zia, has stepped up protests
this year to try and force Hasina to step down and hold a new
vote after last year's poll, deemed by international observers
to be flawed.
Tuesday's mayoral elections were for two city corporation
posts in Dhaka, the capital, and one in the port city of
Chittagong, with a total of 6 million voters eligible.
The elections were supposed to be nonpartisan, but both the
ruling party and the BNP directly backed candidates.
"This is not an election," senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed
told reporters. "The ruling party are voting for themselves by
capturing polling centres."
Voter turnout was barely 5 percent, he said, adding, "We
participated in the city polls to restore democracy. But vote
rigging has already proved that restoring democracy is not
possible under this government."
IMPARTIAL INVESTIGATION
The BNP pulled out of polls because it anticipated defeat,
said ruling party leader Mahbubul Alam Hanif.
"It was pre-planned," he said. "They boycotted the polls to
create an issue for a fresh movement."
The United States urged impartial investigation of election
irregularities, underlining the need to avoid violence.
"We are disappointed by widespread, first-hand, and credible
reports of vote-rigging, intimidation and violence that have
occurred at polling stations," the U.S. embassy in Dhaka said in
a statement after polls ended, and vote counting began.
"It is important that irregularities be investigated
transparently and impartially, and we call on all parties
involved to work within the law and avoid violence at all
costs."
Khaleda and leaders of her party had vowed retaliation if
the local elections were rigged.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
in political violence, most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles,
amid transport blockades and strikes by the opposition aimed at
toppling the government.
Political unrest over the past three months has cost at
least 0.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product.
Bangladeshi politics has been mired for years in rivalry
between Hasina and Khaleda. Both are related to former national
leaders and have alternated as prime minister for most of the
past two decades.
