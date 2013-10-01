(Adds strike call, van set on fire)
* Seventh opposition lawmaker sentenced to death in
Bangladesh
* Crowd cheers verdict outside court
* Calls for strike action in response by lawmaker's allies
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, Oct 1 Bangladesh's war crimes tribunal
sentenced a senior opposition leader to death on Tuesday in the
seventh such verdict by the body set up to probe abuses during
the country's bloody struggle for independence.
Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, a legislator from the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP), was found guilty of torture, rape and
genocide during the war for independence from Pakistan in 1971.
The verdict prompted calls for a strike in Chowdhury's home
town of Chittagong and a van was set on fire in the capital,
Dhaka.
The process has been denounced by opposition parties as
politically motivated ahead of polls due by January and more
than 100 people have been killed in protests against the war
crimes verdicts since the start of this year. Six similar cases
are pending.
Chowdhury, 64, was charged with killing 200 civilians and
collaborating with Pakistan's army to kill and torture unarmed
people, as well as other crimes during Bangladesh's nine-month
fight for independence that ended in 1971.
The defence said it would appeal. None of the people
sentenced so far has been executed.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
probe abuses during the independence war that claimed about 3
million lives and during which thousands of women were raped.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch group has said the
tribunal's procedures fall short of international standards.
Critics say it is also being used by the prime minister to gut
the two biggest opposition parties, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by David Chance and Nick
Macfie)