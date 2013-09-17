(Corrects year in fifth paragraph)
DHAKA, Sept 17 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Tuesday sentenced a top Islamic leader to death for war crimes
during the country's 1971 independence war, rejecting an earlier
life sentence imposed by a war crimes tribunal.
The tribunal found Abdul Quader Mollah, assistant secretary
general of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, guilty of murder, rape and
torture on Feb. 5.
The life sentence imposed at the time triggered protests by
people hoping he would get the death penalty.
In response to such protests, Bangladesh's parliament
amended a law to allow the state to appeal any verdict reached
in the war crimes trials deemed inadequate.
Mollah's party, the Jamaat, opposed Bangladeshi independence
from Pakistan in the 1971 war but it denies accusations that
some of its leaders committed murder, rape and torture during
the conflict.
More than 100 people have been killed in protests and
counter-protests since January, when the tribunal set up by the
government delivered its first verdict.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)