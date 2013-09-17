(Adds quotes, strike called)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Sept 17 Bangladesh's Supreme Court
sentenced an Islamist leader to death for war crimes on Tuesday,
overturning a life sentence imposed by a tribunal, triggering
outrage from his lawyers and protests from his supporters.
The war crimes tribunal back in February found Abdul Quader
Mollah, assistant secretary general of the outlawed
Jamaat-e-Islami party, guilty of murder, rape and torture during
the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
The life sentence imposed at the time also triggered
protests by people hoping he would get the death penalty. In
response, parliament amended a law to allow the state to appeal
against any verdict or sentence passed by the tribunal.
Bangladesh has been hit in recent months by a wave of
violent protests over war crimes convictions, presenting the
government with a security and credibility challenge ahead of
polls early next year.
More than 100 people have been killed in protests and
counter-protests since January.
Defence attorney Abdur Razzak dismissed the sentence as
politically motivated and said it would file a petition for a
review, but Attorney General Mahbube Alam said a review was not
an option under the constitution.
"This decision over which the accused now has no further
right of appeal or review is in clear breach of international
law," Mollah's international legal team said in a statement.
"It lends further weight to calls for the war crimes trials
to be condemned and replaced by a credible, international
criminal tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations."
Several Jamaat leaders and two from the BNP are still on
trial at the tribunal. The New York-based Human Rights Watch
group has said the tribunal's procedures fall short of
international standards.
Jamaat activists skirmished with police in several towns,
including the port of Chittagong, after the death sentence was
announced. Five police were wounded in Chittagong when activists
torched a police car and exploded crude bombs.
The war trials have angered Islamists and the main
opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who call them a
politically motivated bid to persecute the leadership of Jamaat.
The government has denied the charges.
Paramilitary troops have been deployed in Bogra, where
previous war crimes verdicts sparked violent protests by
Islamists, police said. The city is a political stronghold of
BNP head Begum Khaleda Zia, an arch rival of Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina.
Jamaat called for a 48-hour countrywide strike from
Wednesday.
In July, a court declared Jamaat-e-Islami illegal,
effectively banning it from the election. Six
party leaders have been convicted of various crimes in
connection with the war.
Mollah's party opposed Bangladeshi independence from
Pakistan in the 1971 war but it denies accusations that its
leaders committed murder, rape and torture.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)