DHAKA Nov 3 A Bangladesh war crimes court
convicted and sentenced to death in absentia on Sunday two men
accused of committing atrocities during the country's war of
independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Britain-based Muslim leader Chowdhury Mueen Uddin and
Ashrafuzzaman Khan, a U.S. citizen, were found guilty of the
torture and murder of 18 intellectuals during the war, lawyers
and tribunal officials said.
They said the 18 included nine Dhaka University teachers,
six journalists and three doctors.
Bangladesh has been hit in recent months by a wave of
violent protests over war crimes convictions, presenting the
government with a security and credibility challenge ahead of
polls early next year.
The tribunal has brought down eight convictions so far, with
six defendants sentenced to death.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
investigate abuses during the conflict, during which India
helped Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan, break away from
Pakistan. It delivered its first verdict in January.
The prime minister's opponents say she is using the tribunal
against the two biggest opposition parties, the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.
More than 100 people have been killed in protests and
counter-protests since the tribunal's first verdict.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ron Popeski)