* Judge denounces "heinous crimes" in 1971 war
* Two convicted defendants were based abroad
* Defendant's lawyers denounce "show trial"
(Adds quotes from defendant's lawyers, violence ahead of
strike)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Nov 3 A Bangladesh war crimes court
convicted and sentenced to death in absentia on Sunday two men
accused of committing atrocities during the country's war of
independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Britain-based Muslim leader Chowdhury Mueen Uddin and
Ashrafuzzaman Khan, a U.S. citizen, were found guilty of the
torture and murder of 18 intellectuals during the war, lawyers
and tribunal officials said.
They said the 18 included nine Dhaka University teachers,
six journalists and three doctors. Both men were 65 years old.
"Justice will be denied if they are not given death
sentences for their heinous crimes," judge Obaidul Hassan told
the crowded tribunal.
Lawyers representing Mueen denounced the verdict and said
the court had staged a show trial.
Bangladesh has been hit in recent months by a wave of
violent protests over war crimes convictions, presenting the
government with a security and credibility challenge ahead of
polls early next year.
The tribunal has brought down eight convictions so far, with
six defendants sentenced to death.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
investigate abuses during the conflict, during which India
helped Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan, break away from
Pakistan. It delivered its first verdict in January.
The prime minister's opponents say she is using the tribunal
against the two biggest opposition parties, the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.
Bloodletting has erupted across the country since the
tribunal's first verdict. More than 100 people have been killed
in the clashes this year, most of them were Islamist party
activists and members of the security forces.
Outside the courtroom, veterans of the war were among
hundreds of people who cheered the verdict.
So far, six former and current Jamaat leaders and two BNP
leaders have been convicted.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch group has said the
tribunal's procedures fall short of international standards.
Rejecting all charges levelled against Mueen, his
international legal team said in a statement: "This is coming
from a body that has been accused of gross irregularity and
misconduct by human rights groups, notable figures and
institutions around the world."
It accused the government of staging a "political show
trial" to help the ruling party keep power in upcoming
elections. It called for a halt to all trials and the convening
of a full international inquiry.
INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS UPHELD: MINISTER
Law Minister Shafique Ahmed told reporters that
international standards had been upheld and pledged action to
bring the two men to Bangladesh.
"We know where they are living. We must do our best to bring
them back and execute them," state prosecutor Tureen Afroz told
reporters.
Sunday's verdicts appeared to have triggered no unrest.
But sporadic violence broke out on the eve of a new 60-hour
strike called by the BNP to demand next year's election take
place under a non-partisan government. Several people were
injured as crude bombs went off in Dhaka and other cities.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
rule in 1947 but it broke away from Pakistan in 1971 after a
nine-month war. Some factions in Bangladesh, including the
Jamaat, opposed the break with Pakistan, but the party denies
accusations that its leaders committed murder, rape and torture.
About three million people were killed, according to
official figures, and thousands of women were raped.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ron Popeski)