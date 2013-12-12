DHAKA Dec 12 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Thursday cleared the way for the execution of an Islamist war
criminal, rejecting his request for a review of the death
sentence, in a case that has heightened political tension less
than a month before elections are due.
Abdul Quader Mollah, found guilty of war crimes committed
during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, was due to be
hanged at Dhaka Central Jail just after midnight on Wednesday,
but his lawyers earned a last-minute reprieve.
On Thursday, a panel of five judges led by Chief Justice
Mohammad Mojammel Hossain rejected the petition after hearing
arguments on the appeal against the death penalty, a state
prosecutor said. No further details were immediately available.
Mollah is assistant secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami
party, which is barred from contesting elections but plays a key
role in the opposition movement led by the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP).
He is one of five Islamist leaders condemned to death by
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), set up in 2010
to investigate atrocities perpetrated during the 1971 conflict,
in which three million people died.
Critics of the tribunal say it has been used as a political
tool by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is locked in a long
and poisonous feud with BNP leader Begum Khaleda Zia, as a way
of weakening the opposition as Jan. 5 elections approach.
But many Bangladeshis support the court, believing that
those convicted of war crimes should be punished, underlining
how the events of 42 years ago still resonate in an impoverished
nation of 160 million deeply divided over the role for Islam.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)