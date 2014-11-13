DHAKA Nov 13 A Bangladesh war crimes tribunal
convicted a opposition leader in absentia on Thursday in
connection with atrocities committed during the 1971 war of
independence from Pakistan and sentenced him to death.
Zahid Hossain, 70, a former leader of the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP), was found guilty of charges including
mass killing, rape, forcible religious conversion, arson and
torture, prosecutors said.
Hossain is believed to be living in Sweden which does not
have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.
"We will try our best to bring him back as per our
procedure," national police chief Hassan Mahmood Khandker told
Reuters, without elaborating.
Last November, two Islamist leaders, one an American citizen
and one a British citizen, were sentenced to death for war
crimes in absentia. Neither has yet been brought back to
Bangladesh.
Violent protests over a series of war crimes trials are one
of the main challenges facing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who
opened the inquiry in 2010.
Hasina's opponents say she is using the tribunals against
the two biggest opposition parties, arch rival Begum Khaleda
Zia's BNP and its Islamist ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.
International human rights groups say the tribunal falls
short of international standards. The government denies the
charge.
An Islamist politician was hanged in December, the first war
crimes execution in Bangladesh, after the Supreme Court
overturned a life sentence imposed by the tribunal.
This month, the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for a
top Jamaat leader over atrocities committed during the war.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
rule in 1947 but it broke away in 1971 after a nine-month war
between Bangladeshi nationalists, backed by India, and Pakistani
forces.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan, but the party denies accusations that
its leaders committed atrocities.
About three million people were killed, according to
official figures, and thousands of women were raped.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)