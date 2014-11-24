DHAKA Nov 24 A former leader of Bangladesh's
ruling party was sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal on
Monday in connection with atrocities committed during the
country's war of independence from Pakistan.
Mobarak Hossain, 64, a local leader expelled from the ruling
Awami League party in 2011, was found guilty of charges
including mass killing, abduction and torture, prosecutors said.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
rule in 1947 but broke away in 1971 after a war between
Bangladeshi nationalists, backed by India, and Pakistani forces.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2010 opened an inquiry into
war crimes committed during the nine-month war.
Hasina's opponents say she is using the tribunal against the
two biggest opposition parties - arch rival Begum Khaleda Zia's
Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its Islamist ally
Jamaat-e-Islami.
Monday's verdict is the first against any ruling party
leader, and counters claims that Hasina is targeting her
political rivals.
International human rights groups have said the tribunal
falls short of international standards. The government denies
the charge.
An Islamist politician was hanged in December, the first war
crimes execution in Bangladesh, after the Supreme Court
overturned a life sentence imposed by the tribunal.
This month, the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for a
top Jamaat leader over atrocities committed during the war.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan, but the party denies accusations that
its leaders committed atrocities.
About 3 million people were killed, according to official
figures, and thousands of women were raped.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ryan Woo)