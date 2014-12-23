DHAKA Dec 23 A former junior minister in a
Bangladeshi military government was sentenced to death on
Tuesday after a war crimes tribunal found him guilty of
atrocities during the country's war of independence from
Pakistan more than four decades ago.
Syed Mohammad Qaisar, 73, was found guilty of 14 out of 16
charges including genocide, rape, extortion, arson and torture
committed during the 1971 war, prosecutors said.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
rule in 1947 but broke away after a war between Bangladeshi
nationalists, backed by India, and Pakistani forces.
Pakistani-backed fighters were accused of numerous abuses
during the war. About 3 million people were killed, according to
official figures, and thousands of women were raped.
"Wounds of rape are greater than wounds of bullets," state
prosecutor Tureen Afroz told reporters outside the closely
guarded court, after the verdict.
Qaisar denied the charges. He did not make any comment but
his lawyer, Syed Mohammad Shahjahan, told reporters his client
would appeal: "We didn't get proper judgment."
The tribunal began hearing cases in 2010 with the support of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Her opponents say she is using the tribunal against the two
biggest opposition parties - her arch rival Begum Khaleda Zia's
Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its Islamist ally
Jamaat-e-Islami.
International human rights groups have said the tribunal
falls short of international standards. The government denies
that.
The tribunal has convicted 15 people and sentenced 13 of
them to death. One person has been executed.
In September, the Supreme Court commuted to life
imprisonment a death sentence for a top Islamist leader, Delawar
Hossain Sayedee, convicted on similar charges.
More than 200 people have been killed in violent protests
against the tribunal and its decisions, most of them Islamist
party activists and members of the security forces.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan, but the party denies accusations that
its leaders committed atrocities.
