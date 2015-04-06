By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, April 6
DHAKA, April 6 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal to scrap the death sentence on a
senior figure in the country's largest Islamist party for
genocide and torture during the 1971 war of independence,
sparking protests in which one student was killed.
Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, 63, an assistant secretary general of
the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party, had appealed against his
sentence on March 5.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened an inquiry in 2010 into
crimes committed during the war, paving the way for prosecutions
by a war crimes tribunal that Islamists have denounced as part
of a politically motivated campaign aimed at weakening
Jamaat-e-Islami's leadership.
In protest at Monday's ruling by the country's top court,
the party called for a 48-hour nationwide strike from Tuesday
morning.
One activist in the party's student front was killed and
another three were injured in protests in Noakhali, 191 km (120
miles) southwest of Dhaka.
The acting head of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maqbul Ahmed, said in a
statement: "The government has become desperate to kill the top
leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami in order to wipe out the party."
Mahbubey Alam, the chief lawyer of state, said that if
Kamaruzzaman sought mercy from the president, then the execution
would not be possible until his decision.
Kamaruzzaman's lawyer said he would decide on his next move
after meeting his client.
International human rights groups say the tribunal's
procedures fall short of international standards, an accusation
the government denies.
Senior Jamaat-e-Islami official Abdul Quader Molla was
hanged for war crimes in December 2013 after the Supreme Court
overturned a life sentence imposed by the tribunal.
His is the only such execution so far, but eight
others have been sentenced to death for their actions in the
1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
Kamaruzzaman was first sentenced to death in May 2013.
More than 200 people were killed in protests against the
cases in 2013, including Islamist party activists and members of
the security forces.
The territory of East Pakistan broke away to become
independent Bangladesh in 1971 after a war between Bangladeshi
nationalists, backed by India, and Pakistani forces. About 3
million people were killed in the conflict.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including Jamaat-e-Islami,
opposed the break with Pakistan. The party denies accusations
that its leaders committed murder, rape and torture.
