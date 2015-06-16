DHAKA, June 16 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Tuesday upheld the death penalty for a top Islamist party leader
over atrocities committed during the war of independence more
than four decades ago, paving the way for his execution.
Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, 67, secretary general of the
Jamaat-e-Islami party, was convicted in 2013 on charges of
genocide, killing intellectuals, torture and abduction during
the 1971 war to break away from Pakistan, a ruling that
triggered violent protests by supporters.
Mojaheed, a minister during former premier Khaleda Zia's
rule from 2001-2006, could be hanged within months, lawyers
said.
"Everyone in Bangladesh is pleased over this verdict,"
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told reporters. "There's no
bigger crime than to eliminate the nation's intellectuals."
Defence lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain said he would seek a
review of the judgment and the Jamaat called for a 24-hour
nationwide strike on Wednesday in protest.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened an inquiry into crimes
committed during the war in 2010, paving the way for
prosecutions by a war crimes tribunal that Islamists have
denounced as part of a politically motivated campaign aimed at
weakening Jamaat-e-Islami's leadership.
Two Jamaat leaders have been executed, one in December 2013
and another in April. International human rights groups say the
tribunal's procedures fall short of international standards. The
government denies the accusation.
East Pakistan broke away to become independent Bangladesh
after the war between India and Pakistan. About three million
people were killed.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan, but the party denies accusations that
its leaders committed atrocities.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)