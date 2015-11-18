DHAKA Nov 18 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Wednesday rejected final appeals from two opposition leaders
against death sentences for atrocities committed during the 1971
war of independence, rulings that are likely to spark protests
by their supporters.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a rise in Islamist
violence in recent months, with two foreigners and five secular
writers and a publisher killed this year.
Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, 67, secretary general of the
Jamaat-e-Islami party, was found guilty of five charges
including torture and the murders of intellectuals and minority
Hindus while he commanded Al Badr, an auxiliary force of the
Pakistani army, during the war to break away from Pakistan.
Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, 66, former legislator from
former premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP),
was convicted in October 2013 on charges of genocide, religious
persecution, abduction and torture during the war.
The rulings mean the two could be hanged at any time.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened an inquiry into crimes
committed during the war in 2010, paving the way for
prosecutions by a war crimes tribunal that Islamists have
denounced as part of a politically motivated campaign aimed at
weakening Jamaat-e-Islami's leadership.
Two Jamaat leaders have been executed, one in December 2013
and another in April. International human rights groups say the
tribunal's procedures fall short of international standards. The
government denies the accusation.
East Pakistan broke away to become independent Bangladesh
after the war between India and Pakistan. About three million
people were killed.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)