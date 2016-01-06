DHAKA Jan 6 Bangladesh's Supreme Court upheld
the death penalty for a top Islamist party leader on Wednesday
for atrocities committed during the country's war of
independence from Pakistan more than four decades ago, a
government lawyer said.
Four opposition politicians, including three leaders of the
Islamist party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, have been convicted by a
war crimes tribunal and executed since late 2013.
The executions have come amidst a rise in Islamist militant
violence in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, with militant groups
claiming the murder of two foreigners and four secular writers
and a publisher last year.
The court rejected an appeal by Motiur Rahman Nizami, head
of the Jamaat-e-Islami, who was sentenced to death in 2014 by
the tribunal for genocide, rape and orchestrating the massacre
of top intellectuals during the 1971 war.
"The court upheld the death sentence. We are happy with the
verdict," state prosecutor Syed Haider Ali told Reuters.
Jamaat-e-Islami, which has said the charges against Nizami
to be baseless, called for a nationwide strike on Thursday in
protest.
Nizami, a former legislator and minister under opposition
leader Khaleda Zia's last term as prime minister, has been in
jail since 2010 when he was charged with war crimes by the
tribunal set up by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that year.
Islamists have denounced the tribunal as part of a
politically motivated campaign aimed at weakening the leadership
of Jamaat-e-Islami, a key ally of the country's main opposition
party.
Nizami could be hanged within months unless the Supreme
Court reviews his case again, or he is granted clemency by the
president.
"My client will decide whether he will file a review
petition," chief defence prosecutor Khandker Mahbub Hossain told
reporters.
The government has blamed the increase in Islamist violence
on the Jamaat-e-Islami but the party denies any link to the
militant attacks.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Krista Mahr, Robert Birsel)