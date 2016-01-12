DHAKA Jan 12 The Bangladesh government on
Tuesday filed a review petition with the Supreme Court seeking
the death penalty for a top Islamist leader convicted of war
crimes during the country's independence war in 1971.
A war crimes tribunal set up in 2010 has sparked violence
and drawn criticism from opposition politicians, including
leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, that it is victimising
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political opponents.
Four opposition politicians, including three leaders of the
Jamaat-e-Islami, have been convicted by the tribunal and
executed since late 2013.
The Supreme Court in 2014 commuted to life imprisonment a
death sentence handed down to top Jamaat-e-Islami member Delwar
Hossain Sayedee, 76, for atrocities committed during the
nine-month war to break away from Pakistan.
State prosecutors are challenging that decision.
"We have sought the highest punishment for him," Attorney
General Mahbubey Alam told reporters, after his office filed the
petition.
Sayedee's initial conviction in 2013 on charges of genocide,
rape, torture and the persecution of Hindus triggered protests
in which about 60 people were killed.
About 3 million people were killed, according to official
figures, and thousands of women were raped, during the war in
which some factions, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, opposed the
breakaway from what was then called West Pakistan.
But the party denies that its leaders committed any
atrocities.
Anger over the tribunal's convictions and the executions has
come amid a surge in militant violence in Muslim-majority
Bangladesh, with militant groups claiming the murder of two
foreigners and four secular writers and a publisher last year.
The government has blamed the increase in Islamist violence
on the Jamaat-e-Islami, which is an important ally of the main
opposition party, but it denies any link to the attacks.
