By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, July 17 A Bangladesh war crimes tribunal
sentenced a top Islamist politician to death on Wednesday for
crimes during a 1971 war of independence, as his supporters
clashed with security forces in different parts of the country.
Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, 65, secretary general of the
Jamaat-e-Islami party, was convicted on charges of genocide,
conspiracy in killing intellectuals, torture and abduction
during the war to break away from Pakistan, lawyers said.
Mojaheed looked defiant and shouted "wrong judgment" when
the judge handed down the sentence.
"We didn't get proper judgment. We'll appeal," defence
lawyer Saifur Rahman told reporters.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up the tribunal in 2010 to
investigate abuses during the conflict and it delivered its
first verdict in January.
The prime minister's opponents say she is using the tribunal
against the two biggest opposition parties, the Bangladesh
Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.
Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Hasina's arch rival
and leader of the BNP, has called the tribunal a "farce". Rights
groups have criticised it for failing to adhere to standards of
international law.
The ruling party has rejected such criticism and denied
accusations of bias.
More than 100 people have been killed in protests and
counter-protests since the tribunal's first verdict in January.
Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of British
rule in 1947 but it broke away from Pakistan in 1971 after a war
between Bangladeshi nationalists, who were backed by India, and
Pakistani forces.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan but the party has denied charges that it
collaborated with the Pakistani army.
About three million people were killed during the nine-month
war, according to official figures, and thousands of women were
raped.
Violence flared in several towns on Wednesday, the third day
of a protest strike called by the Jamaat. There were no reports
of deaths on Wednesday but nine people were killed on Monday and
Tuesday, police and witnesses said.
Veterans of the war were among hundreds of people outside
the court who cheered the verdict.
"Finally, he will go to the gallows," Nasiruddin Yusuf, a
filmmaker and war veteran, told reporters, referring to
Mojaheed.
The verdict came two days after Ghulam Azam, a former Jamaat
head, was sentenced to 90 years in prison on similar charges.
Five more Jamaat leaders and two from the BNP are on trial.
The tribunal is due to deliver verdicts in their cases soon, the
government says.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)