DHAKA Nov 3 Bangladesh's Supreme Court upheld the death penalty on Monday handed down for an Islamist leader for atrocities during the war of independence from Pakistan more than four decades ago.

Mohammad Kamaruzzaman, 62, assistant secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was found guilty of genocide and torture of unarmed civilians during the 1971 war to break away from Pakistan by a special war crimes tribunal in May last year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)