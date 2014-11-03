(Adds strike call, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Nov 3 Bangladesh's Supreme Court on
Monday upheld the death penalty for an Islamist leader over
atrocities committed during the country's war of independence
from Pakistan more than four decades ago.
In May last year, a special war crimes tribunal found
Mohammad Kamaruzzaman, 62, an assistant secretary general of the
Jamaat-e-Islami party, guilty of genocide and torture of unarmed
civilians during the 1971 war.
The tribunals have delivered death sentences for two Jamaat
leaders, including its party chief and former minister, Motiur
Rahman Nizami, over the past week.
Violent protests over the trials are one of the main
challenges facing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who opened an
inquiry into war crimes in 2010.
Defence lawyers said they would file a petition for a review
but state prosecutors said a review was not an option.
"His death penalty was upheld by a majority decision of the
Supreme Court," chief prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu told reporters
outside the packed court amid tight security.
Veterans of the war were among hundreds gathered outside the
court who cheered the verdict.
"We want the verdict to be implemented soon," Nasiruddin
Yusuf, a filmmaker and war veteran, told reporters.
Jamaat called for another strike for Wednesday to protest
against the verdict. A three-day strike is already underway in
protest against the death sentence for the party chief.
On Monday, Jamaat activists smashed a dozen vehicles in
Gazipur, on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, where several
crude bombs went off.
In September, the Supreme Court commuted to life
imprisonment a death sentence for another top Islamist leader,
Delawar Hossain Sayedee, convicted for similar crimes.
An Islamist politician was hanged in December, the first war
crimes execution in Bangladesh, after the Supreme Court
overturned a life sentence imposed by the tribunals.
The tribunals have angered Islamists who call them a
politically motivated bid to persecute the leadership of Jamaat
and weaken the opposition.
More than 200 people were killed in clashes last year, most
of them Islamist party activists and members of security forces.
International human rights groups say the tribunal's
procedures fall short of international standards.
The government denies such charges.
What was East Pakistan at the end of British rule in 1947
broke away into independent Bangladesh in 1971 after a war
between Bangladeshi nationalists, backed by India, and Pakistani
forces. About three million people were killed in the war.
Some factions in Bangladesh, including the Jamaat, opposed
the break with Pakistan, but the party denies accusations that
its leaders committed murder, rape and torture.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)