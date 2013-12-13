DHAKA Dec 13 At least four people were killed
in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul
Quader Mollah vented their fury at his execution for war crimes
committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
The decision to hang Mollah, a senior figure in the
Jamaat-e-Islami party that is a key part of the opposition
coalition, drew widespread condemnation from political allies
and international human rights groups.
But many citizens celebrated the first ever execution of a
Bangladesh war criminal, which took place late on Thursday at
the Dhaka Central Jail in the capital.
"It is a great gift to me as person, and it is consistent
with the spirit of our liberation war," Selina Hossain, a writer
whose family was tortured during the conflict, told Reuters.
"It is also a symbolic honour to the souls of three million
martyred people."
Mollah, dubbed the "Butcher of Mirpur" in Bangladesh for his
part in hundreds of killings 42 years ago, was buried in the
early hours of Friday in his home village in the southern
district of Faridpur.
In the latest violence, Jamaat supporters set fire to
vehicles and houses, looted shops, set off crude bombs and
blocked roads in several parts of the country.
Police said two Awami League activists were hacked to death
in Satkhira, in the southwest, early on Friday.
One person died in clashes between police and Jamaat
supporters in the southern district of Noakhali and a driver was
killed after Jamaat protesters chased him down.
Mollah's execution has worsened tensions that were already
running high, threatening to cripple Bangladesh's economy,
notably its $22-billion garment industry.
There has been almost daily unrest in the impoverished
nation of 160 million people since last month's announcement of
parliamentary elections on Jan. 5.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League are
determined to go ahead with the vote, but the opposition, led by
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) head Begum Khaleda Zia, says
it will not participate unless an interim government is
installed and Hasina steps down.
Senior leaders from the Awami League and BNP-led opposition
were expected to meet later on Friday for a third round of talks
to break the political deadlock.
(Additional reporting and writing by Mike Collett-White)