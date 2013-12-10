BRIEF-Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises appoints Rajendra Khannaas CFO
* Says P K Goyal has ceased to be chief financial officer of company
DHAKA Dec 10 An Islamist opposition leader in Bangladesh won a dramatic stay of execution on Tuesday hours before he was due to be hanged, according to his lawyers, allaying fears for now of a violent backlash less than a month before elections are due.
Abdul Quader Mollah, found guilty in February of war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, was due to be hanged at one minute past midnight (1801 GMT) at Dhaka Central Jail. But his lawyers rushed to petition a judge, who agreed to delay the execution pending a hearing at 10.30 a.m. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; writing by Mike Collett-White; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* RBI accepts 2 bids for 29.96 billion rupees out of 56 bids for 70.27 billion rupees received at 2051 bond sale
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------