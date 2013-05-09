* Jamaat fought against independence in 1971
* Crowds cheer verdict, but Islamists protest
* Rights groups have criticised tribunal process
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, May 9 A Bangladesh tribunal convicted and
sentenced an Islamist party leader to death on Thursday for
atrocities in the country's war of independence, bringing a wave
of violent protest from his supporters nationwide.
Mohammad Kamaruzzaman, 61, assistant secretary general of
the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was found guilty of genocide and
torture of unarmed civilians during the 1971 war to break away
from Pakistan, lawyers and tribunal officials said.
War veterans were among hundreds on the street outside the
court who cheered the verdict, the fourth war crimes conviction
by the tribunal. More are expected.
Bangladesh is reeling from a garment factory collapse that
killed more than 900 people last month and has also been rocked
by protests and counter-protests related to the complex legacy
of the independence war in recent months.
The unrest is one of the main challenges facing the
government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who opened an
inquiry into abuses committed during the war in 2010.
Leading defence lawyer Abdur Razzaq rejected the verdict and
sentence and said Kamaruzzaman would appeal.
VIOLENCE
Supporters and activists of Jamaat and its student front
Islami Chatra Shibir staged violent protests against the verdict
in cities across the country, including Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna
and Patuakhali, police and witnesses said.
They said activists blocked highways, attacked vehicles,
started fires and attacked banks and government buildings.
Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them.
Jamaat called a day-long general strike on Sunday to protest
against the verdict.
At the end of British colonial rule of India in 1947, the
territory of what is now Bangladesh became East Pakistan,
politically united with West Pakistan but separated from it by
hundreds of kilometres (miles) of Indian land.
It won independence with India's help in December 1971
following a nine-month war against West Pakistan.
In the fighting, Jamaat opposed independence and fought
alongside the West Pakistan military. They were accused of
involvement in atrocities.
Unrest erupted in January when the tribunal sentenced to
death in absentia a leader of Jamaat. Thousands took to the
streets in February demanding the execution of another Jamaat
leader after he was jailed for life on similar charges.
More than 100 people have been killed in clashes this year,
most of them Islamist party activists and members of the
security forces.
"We are happy with the verdict as it fulfils the demands of
the countrymen, especially the young generation," said Imran
Sarker, who gave up his medical practice to lead the movement
demanding the death penalty for all war criminals.
Jamaat and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party
accuse the prime minister of using the tribunal to persecute
them. The government denies the charge.
The tribunal has been criticised by rights groups for
failing to adhere to international standards. Human Rights Watch
said lawyers, witnesses and investigators reported they had been
threatened.
