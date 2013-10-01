DHAKA Oct 1 Bangladesh's war crimes tribunal
sentenced a senior opposition leader and lawmaker to death on
Tuesday in the seventh such verdict by the body set up to probe
abuses during the country's bloody struggle for independence.
Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, a legislator from the main
opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was found guilty
of torture, rape and genocide during the war for independence
from Pakistan in 1971.
The process has been denounced by opposition parties as
politically motivated ahead of polls due by January and more
than 100 people have been killed in protests against the war
crimes verdicts since the start of this year.
The 64-year-old Chowdhury was charged with killing some 200
civilians and collaborating with Pakistan's army to kill and
torture unarmed people, as well as other crimes.
Bangladesh deployed security forces in the capital, Dhaka,
and in Chowdhury's home city ahead of the verdict.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by David Chance)