DHAKA Nov 27 Bangladesh's state grains
buyer issued a tender on Sunday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat
as part of efforts to boost reserves, a procurement official
said.
The last date for submission of offers is Dec. 12, with
validity until Dec. 21, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40
days after signing the contract.
This is the sixth tender for wheat in the year to June 2012
as the government plans to import 900,000 tonnes of the grain.
Another tender to buy a similar quantity of wheat is due to
open on Dec. 5, after being deferred by two weeks due to storage
constraints.
Bangladesh received a lowest offer of $283.07 a tonne in a
tender which opened on Oct. 24.
Apart from tenders, Bangladesh is buying 100,000 tonnes of
wheat from Ukraine at $320 a tonne, including CIF, in its first
government-to-government wheat deal with Kiev.
The front-month Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures
contract skidded to a 16-month low on Friday amid worries
a global economic slowdown will sap demand.
However, the Bangladesh government has been struggling with
high inflation running a double-digit rate despite bumper crops
and good stocks.
Private traders import around 2.5 million to 3.0 million
tonnes of wheat to meet demand, with domestic production having
stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.
Wheat consumption is rising although rice is the staple food
for Bangladesh's 160 million people.
