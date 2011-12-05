(Adds details)

DHAKA Dec 5 Singapore-based Olam International made the lowest offer, at $281.09 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a Bangladesh tender that opened on Monday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a food official said.

Nine bidders took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer last month as part of efforts to boost reserves.

Shipment is in 40 days after signing the deal, following approval by the cabinet committee on government purchases.

The offer was $1.98 a tonne lower than the previous tender, which was given to the same firm.

December wheat futures were steady at $6.12-3/4 on Monday after posting their biggest weekly advance in more than four months. However, wheat prices have slid 31 percent from a 2011 peak of $8.93-1/4 in February.

Another tender to import a similar quantity of wheat is due to open on Dec. 12.

Private traders import around 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat to meet demand, as domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh, although rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Miral Fahmy)