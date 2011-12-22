(Adds details)
DHAKA Dec 22 The lowest offer in a
Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on
Thursday was $287.77 a tonne, including CIF liner out, a
procurement official said.
A domestic firm made the lowest offer among six bidders that
took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer late
last month as part of its efforts to boost reserves.
The offer will remain valid until Jan. 3 and the wheat is to
be shipped in 40 days after signing the deal.
The offer is $6.68 a tonne higher than the lowest offer made
at the state grains buyer's previous tender.
Prices were higher this time as bidders would have to supply
the whole quantity through the Mongla port instead of the usual
40 percent through the port, a participant bidder said.
Shipping through the Mongla port would involve smaller
vessels, unlike the Chittagong port, thereby increasing costs.
The state grains buyer has so far purchased or finalised
deals for 350,000 tonnes of wheat in the fiscal year through
June 2012 out of a planned 900,000 tonnes.
It has purchased 150,000 tonnes of wheat from India's
Emmsons International and 100,000 tonnes from Singapore-based
Olam International through tenders and another 100,000 tonnes
from Ukraine at $320 a tonne in its first
government-to-government wheat deal with Kiev.
Private traders usually import around 2.5 million to 3
million tonnes of wheat every year to meet demand, as domestic
production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery fell
0.7 percent to $6.12-1/2 a bushel by 1038 GMT. Prices have
dropped about 22 percent so far on the continuation chart.
While wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh, rice
remains the staple food for its 160 million people.
However, Bangladesh will not import rice over the next six
months to June 2012 because it has bulging domestic stocks and
procurement at home is rising, due to successive record crops, a
senior procurement official told Reuters earlier this month.
Securing food supplies is a major concern for the
government, which is already battling high food inflation, as
more than a third of Bangladeshis live on less than $1.25 a day.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Himani
Sarkar)