DHAKA Dec 22 The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Thursday was $287.77 a tonne, including CIF liner out, a procurement official said.

A domestic firm made the lowest offer among six bidders that took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer late last month as part of its efforts to boost reserves.

The offer will remain valid until Jan. 3 and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days after signing the deal.

The offer is $6.68 a tonne higher than the lowest offer made at the state grains buyer's previous tender.

Prices were higher this time as bidders would have to supply the whole quantity through the Mongla port instead of the usual 40 percent through the port, a participant bidder said.

Shipping through the Mongla port would involve smaller vessels, unlike the Chittagong port, thereby increasing costs.

The state grains buyer has so far purchased or finalised deals for 350,000 tonnes of wheat in the fiscal year through June 2012 out of a planned 900,000 tonnes.

It has purchased 150,000 tonnes of wheat from India's Emmsons International and 100,000 tonnes from Singapore-based Olam International through tenders and another 100,000 tonnes from Ukraine at $320 a tonne in its first government-to-government wheat deal with Kiev.

Private traders usually import around 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat every year to meet demand, as domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery fell 0.7 percent to $6.12-1/2 a bushel by 1038 GMT. Prices have dropped about 22 percent so far on the continuation chart.

While wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh, rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people.

However, Bangladesh will not import rice over the next six months to June 2012 because it has bulging domestic stocks and procurement at home is rising, due to successive record crops, a senior procurement official told Reuters earlier this month.

Securing food supplies is a major concern for the government, which is already battling high food inflation, as more than a third of Bangladeshis live on less than $1.25 a day. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Himani Sarkar)