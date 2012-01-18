(Adds details)
DHAKA Jan 18 Bangladesh has signed a deal
to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne,
including CIF liner out, a senior procurement official said on
Wednesday.
The price is sharply lower than its first inter-governmental
agreement with Kiev in September, in which it purchased 100,000
tonnes of wheat at $320 a tonne.
"The price is set in line with declines in global wheat
prices," Badrul Hasan, director for procurement at the
Directorate General of Food, told Reuters, adding that the
shipment would take place soon.
Global wheat prices are on track for a third straight
weekly drop, after having shed almost 18 percent last year.
He also said the government would only import 200,000 tonnes
of wheat from now till June due to satisfactory reserves.
The state grains buyer has said it would import a total of
900,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2011/12 fiscal year. It has so
far purchased or finalised deals for 560,000 tonnes including
the latest pact with Ukraine, the official said.
Rice and wheat stocks at government inventories stand at
more than 1.5 million tonnes, the highest level in a decade,
boosted by the previous year's hefty imports and record rice
crops.
The south Asian country, which buys 3.0 million-3.5 million
tonnes of wheat annually to meet domestic demand, switched to
cheaper Black Sea supplies after India banned exports in 2007
amid a global shortage.
However, late last year India allowed exports of wheat and
rice, and competitive prices prompted Bangladeshi traders to
shift away from Black Sea suppliers.
While wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh and domestic
production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes, rice
remains the staple food for its 160 million people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Anis Ahmed, Himani Sarkar)