DHAKA, Sept 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
received the lowest offer of $288.26 a tonne from a domestic
firm in an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of
wheat, an agency official said on Wednesday.
Ismail Food Products was the lowest bidder among seven
suppliers participating in the tender, the second issued in the
current fiscal year that started in July. The price included
cost, freight, insurance and other expenses.
The offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase
committee after verification, with the grain to be shipped
within 40 days of signing the deal.
The state agency has introduced tougher delivery rules to
ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.
