DHAKA, Sept 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer of $288.26 a tonne from a domestic firm in an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, an agency official said on Wednesday.

Ismail Food Products was the lowest bidder among seven suppliers participating in the tender, the second issued in the current fiscal year that started in July. The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses.

The offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee after verification, with the grain to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal.

The state agency has introduced tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dale Hudson)