DHAKA Oct 22 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received a low offer of $311 a tonne from a Singapore-based trader in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, which opened on Tuesday, a state agency official said.

Export Trading Commodities made the lowest offer, while a domestic trader came in second with an offer of $312.26 a tonne.

The prices included cost, freight, insurance and other port related expenses. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)