DHAKA Jan 28 Trading firm Glencore offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $303.00 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, submitting the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Tuesday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

Five trading companies competed for the tender that was reissued after the winning bidder in an earlier tender missed the supply deadline. That was despite new delivery rules in force to ensure supplies are delivered on time.

The imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable, during a time of political turmoil and with government wheat reserves at five-year lows.

The proposed imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2014.

In the previous financial year, the state buyer imported only 350,000 tonnes against a targeted 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failures by traders.

Benchmark wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday as cold weather across the Midwest threatened U.S. winter wheat production, but they are still near 3-1/2 year low.

