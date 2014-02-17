DHAKA Feb 17 Trading firm Glencore has won a
tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after
submitting the lowest offer at $303 a tonne including CIF liner
out, an official at the state grains purchasing agency said on
Monday.
This was the lowest price it has paid in tenders for wheat
in the current financial year that began in July 2013.
The source of the wheat would be India, market insiders
said, as it is competitive with rival supplies from the Black
Sea region.
Such imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed
its poor and keep domestic prices stable at a time when
political turmoil has hit supply chains and government reserves
are at five-year lows.
The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of
Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat
in the year to June 2014.
In the previous financial year, the state buyer imported
only 350,000 tonnes against a targeted 800,000 tonnes, mainly
because of supply failures by traders.
U.S. wheat futures hit their highest level in 5-1/2
weeks on Friday on technical buying after prices passed through
key benchmarks.
