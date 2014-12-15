* Olam's offer lower than prior tender's lowest from
Glencore
* State grains buyer aims to buy 900,000 T wheat in year to
June
(Adds stocks details, rice)
DHAKA Dec 15 Olam International made the lowest
offer of $268.47 a tonne to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to
Bangladesh in a tender, an official from the state grains buyer
said on Monday.
Five bidders took part in the tender, the second issued by
the government's grain purchasing authority in the current
fiscal year which started in July.
The offer from the Singapore-based trading firm, which
includes freight, insurance and other expenses, was lower than
the lowest offer of $270 a tonne from Glencore in the previous
tender last month.
Olam's offer will be submitted to the cabinet's purchase
committee for approval. The wheat is to be shipped within 40
days after the deal is signed.
The Directorate General of Food plans to import 900,000
tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year.
The state grains buyer has also agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes
of Ukrainian wheat at $297.50 a tonne including cost, freight,
insurance and other port-related expenses in a
government-to-government deal with Ukraine.
The imports are crucial for the South Asian nation to feed
its poor and keep domestic prices stable. Another tender is due
to open on Dec. 23.
Apart from the government, private traders bring in 2.5
million to 3 million tonnes of wheat annually to help meet
annual demand for more than 4 million tonnes. Bangladesh's
domestic production amounts to nearly 1 million tonnes.
Bangladesh's reserves of rice and wheat have risen to more
than 1.2 million tonnes, from nearly 1 million tonnes a year
earlier.
While wheat consumption is rising, rice remains the staple
food for Bangladesh's 160 million people.
Plentiful rice stocks coupled with strong output have
prompted the Bangladesh government to come up with an export
pact with Sri Lanka, where prices of the grain have shot up
after production dropped due to an 11-month drought, which
experts consider to be the worst in its recent history.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)