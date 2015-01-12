DHAKA Jan 12 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued another tender on Monday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the latest of a series, as it steps up efforts to build reserves, officials from the state agency said.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state agency, to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year that will end in June.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Jan. 22, with validity up to Feb. 5, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

The latest tender comes one day after the state agency issued another tender, with the similar offers deadline of Jan. 22. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)