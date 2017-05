DHAKA, March 23 Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued two tenders on Monday to import a total of 100,000 tonnes of wheat as the country's extensive import programme continues.

The closing date for both the tenders is April 8 and shipment expected within 40 days after contract signing, a senior official of the state grains buyer said.

The tenders were earlier cancelled as bidders failed to comply with terms and conditions.

The state grains buyer plans to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)