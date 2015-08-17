BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 13.6 mln shares to FCCB holders
* Says approved allotment of 13.6 million shares to fccb holders Source text: http://bit.ly/2oX6chx Further company coverage:
DHAKA Aug 17 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said on Monday.
The deadline to submit offers under the tender is Aug. 27, with validity up to Sept. 7, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. ) Further company coverage: