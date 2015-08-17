(Adds details)

DHAKA Aug 17 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of better quality wheat, a procurement official said on Monday, in a bid to replenish reserves.

The move came after imports of inferior quality wheat from Brazil in recent months, prompting the state buyer to seek better quality grain, the official said, adding more cargoes might be rejected if they do not meet quality standards.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh rejected a 52,500-tonne cargo of French wheat as the grain did not match tender specifications.

The deadline to submit offers under the tender is Aug. 27, with validity up to Sept. 7, and the wheat has to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

This is the first tender issued by the state grains buyer in the current fiscal year that started in July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)