DHAKA Oct 21 Bangladesh has rejected a 20,000-tonne cargo of French wheat as the grain failed to match tender specifications, a senior official with the state grains buyer said on Wednesday.

Around 50,000 tonnes of wheat, with 10 percent protein content, was sold at $244.50 a tonne, including CIF liner out, meaning the price includes shipping, insurance and discharge costs.

This 20,000 tonnes of wheat, which was the last shipment of the 50,000 tonnes, had been rejected after the lab test confirmed the quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender, the official said.

Two shipments involving a total of 104,500 tonnes of wheat were rejected in August by the state buyer after the grain failed to match tender specifications.

Last month, the state grains buyer also cancelled two international tenders to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat while quality specifications are reviewed.

It earlier faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, some of which was alleged to be below standard.

The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)