DHAKA Oct 21 Bangladesh has rejected a
20,000-tonne cargo of French wheat as the grain failed to match
tender specifications, a senior official with the state grains
buyer said on Wednesday.
Around 50,000 tonnes of wheat, with 10 percent protein
content, was sold at $244.50 a tonne, including CIF liner out,
meaning the price includes shipping, insurance and discharge
costs.
This 20,000 tonnes of wheat, which was the last shipment of
the 50,000 tonnes, had been rejected after the lab test
confirmed the quality did not match the specifications set out
in the tender, the official said.
Two shipments involving a total of 104,500 tonnes of wheat
were rejected in August by the state buyer after the grain
failed to match tender specifications.
Last month, the state grains buyer also cancelled two
international tenders to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat while
quality specifications are reviewed.
It earlier faced severe criticism for importing 200,000
tonnes of wheat from Brazil in tenders, some of which was
alleged to be below standard.
The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of
wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the
previous year.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)