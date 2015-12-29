DHAKA Dec 29 Phoenix Commodities has secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $233.96 a tonne, said an official with the state grains buyer.

This was the first international wheat purchase tender issued by the Directorate General of Food since the current financial year started in July.

The wheat is to be shipped in 40 days after signing the deal, said the official. Five trading companies competed in the tender that opened earlier this month, the official said.

The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the previous year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)