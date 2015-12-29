DHAKA Dec 29 Phoenix Commodities has secured a
tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after
submitting the lowest offer of $233.96 a tonne, said an
official with the state grains buyer.
This was the first international wheat purchase tender
issued by the Directorate General of Food since the current
financial year started in July.
The wheat is to be shipped in 40 days after signing the
deal, said the official. Five trading companies competed in the
tender that opened earlier this month, the official said.
The state grains buyer plans to import 950,000 tonnes of
wheat in the year to June 2016, up from 300,000 tonnes the
previous year.
