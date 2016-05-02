DHAKA May 2 Bangladesh will reject another
cargo of 50,000 tonnes Russian wheat on concerns over the
quality of grains after refusing two cargoes previously, a
senior official at the state grains agency said on Monday.
The cargo will be rejected as a lab test confirmed that its
quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender,
said Ilahi Dad Khan, director of the state grains agency.
The Russian wheat had a test weight of 74.8 kilos per
hectolitre against a minimum test weight of 76 kilos and 12.03
percent protein content against 12.50 percent, Khan told
Reuters.
The test was done in the presence of a Russian delegation
who visited Bangladesh last month after two cargoes of Russian
wheat of 100,000 tonnes were rejected.
