DHAKA May 18 Bangladesh's state grain buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, an official with the government agency said.

The deadline for offers is June 5, with validity up to June 16, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of the signing of the contract, the official added.

Wednesday's tender is the second within a week as Bangladesh's imports plan suffered after three cargoes of Russian wheat, totalling 150,000 tonnes, were cancelled over quality concerns. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)