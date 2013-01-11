DHAKA Jan 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest bid at $348.97 per tonne from a Korea-based company for its tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, officials from the state agency said on Friday.

Dong Yang Chemical Company made the lowest offer among five firms that took part in the tender issued late last month, with the wheat to be shipped within 40 days after signing the deal.

The offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.

On Thursday, the state buyer issued its seventh tender for the same volume of wheat since the financial year started in July.

Another Korean company, Samjin, secured a previous tender to supply wheat by offering the lowest price of $346.45 per tonne.

The government paid $359.66 a tonne for 100,000 tonnes of wheat to a local trading firm, $352.95 a tonne to South Korea's Daewoo tonnes and $344 a tonne to India's LMJ International to buy another 100,000 tonnes.

All prices included freight, insurance and other expenses.

Apart from the government, private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes annually to meet demand as domestic production stands still at nearly 1 million tonnes.

The south Asian country's overall food supply has improved due to plentiful rice stocks. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and William Hardy)