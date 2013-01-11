DHAKA Jan 11 Bangladesh's state grains buyer
received the lowest bid at $348.97 per tonne from a Korea-based
company for its tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, officials
from the state agency said on Friday.
Dong Yang Chemical Company made the lowest offer among five
firms that took part in the tender issued late last month, with
the wheat to be shipped within 40 days after signing the deal.
The offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase
committee for approval.
On Thursday, the state buyer issued its seventh tender for
the same volume of wheat since the financial year started in
July.
Another Korean company, Samjin, secured a previous tender to
supply wheat by offering the lowest price of $346.45 per tonne.
The government paid $359.66 a tonne for 100,000 tonnes of
wheat to a local trading firm, $352.95 a tonne to South Korea's
Daewoo tonnes and $344 a tonne to India's LMJ International to
buy another 100,000 tonnes.
All prices included freight, insurance and other expenses.
Apart from the government, private traders import 2.5
million to 3 million tonnes annually to meet demand as domestic
production stands still at nearly 1 million tonnes.
The south Asian country's overall food supply has improved
due to plentiful rice stocks.
