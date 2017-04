DHAKA Oct 1 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest offer of $289.86 a tonne in a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Tuesday, a state agency official said.

Domestic trader Ismail Food Products submitted the lowest offer, while South Korea's Daewoo International Corp came in second with an offering of $299.95 a tonne and Singapore-based Export Trading & Commodities Pvt. Ltd. came in third with $308.80 a tonne. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)